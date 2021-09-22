Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wildlife SOS holds fruit feast for rescued elephants in Mathura
Wildlife SOS holds fruit feast for rescued elephants in Mathura

Every year the Wildlife SOS staff puts in a lot of efforts to come up with innovative ideas to make the feast more enjoyable for the elephants.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Elephants Chanchal, Bijli and Laxmi tucking in the delicious spread at the ‘Jumbo Feast’ at Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) in Mathura . (Sourced)

Agra Wildlife SOS hosted its annual ‘Jumbo Buffet’ at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) in Mathura, to mark the Elephant Appreciation Day on Wednesday.

Trumpets of joy echoed throughout the Centre, as Wildlife SOS veterinarians and caregivers put together a special feast for the elephants under their care. As the elephants departed for their morning walks, the dedicated staff set up a grand buffet of green fodder, corn, watermelons, bananas, pumpkins and papayas.

This year the fruits were stacked one on top of another to allow the elephants to topple over the fruits as they dived headfirst into the feast!

On returning from their walk, the elephants rushed towards the mouth-watering meal, gobbling up all the delicious fruits. This annual jumbo feast was the first-ever for newly rescued elephants Nina and Emma, who thoroughly enjoyed the preparations done for them.

Nina and Emma had been reduced to mere commodities, being worked to a breaking point in spite of suffering from a host of serious diseases. Earlier this year, they were rescued by Wildlife SOS and the Uttar Pradesh forest department and are currently undergoing specialised medical care and treatment at India’s only elephant hospital.

India is home to over 50% of the population of Asian elephants in the world, making it the last strong-hold of Asian elephants. Yet, elephant populations continue to face various threats like habitat encroachment, poaching, and captivity in tourism and begging industries.

Wildlife SOS established Elephant Conservation and Care Centre, Mathura in 2010 and the Elephant Hospital in 2018 in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh forest department. With state-of-the-art veterinary facilities, the hospital cares for geriatric or injured elephants. Presently the centre is treating over 25 elephants.

