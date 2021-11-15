Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will hold five major rallies in Punjab: Bains

Bains is likely to start with a rally in Ludhiana on November 28; it is wait-and-watch for the response his planned rallies in Punjab actually get from the public, with Punjab assembly elections due early next year
Rallies in Punjab will become an increasingly common affair as the state heads towards assembly polls early next year; the Lok Insaaf Party MLA Bains wants to expand his footprint across the state. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Moga Lok Insaf Party president Simarjit Singh Bains on Sunday announced the holding of five major rallies in the Punjab in the future. He was at Baghapurana to attend a meeting of all 117 assembly constituencies. He said that one each rally will be organised in Majha and Doaba while three will be organised in the Malwa. The first rally will be held in Ludhiana on November 28.

