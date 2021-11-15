Will hold five major rallies in Punjab: Bains

Moga Lok Insaf Party president Simarjit Singh Bains on Sunday announced the holding of five major rallies in the Punjab in the future. He was at Baghapurana to attend a meeting of all 117 assembly constituencies. He said that one each rally will be organised in Majha and Doaba while three will be organised in the Malwa. The first rally will be held in Ludhiana on November 28.

