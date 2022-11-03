Will release MGNREGA funds: Manipur tells tribal group that threatened blockade

The Manipur government has appealed to the All Manipur Tribals Development Grievances Forum (AMTDGF) to withdraw the economic blockade on the two National Highways (NH 2 and 37), the two main supply lines of the state as it would cause inconvenience to the general public.

“I appeal to the AMTDGF to please reconsider and withdraw the economic blockade in the interest of the people of Manipur,” state transport minister Khashim Vashum said while addressing a press conference in Imphal on Thursday.

On Wednesday, AMTDGF had threatened to launch an indefinite economic blockade along the NH 2 (Dimapur to Imphal) and NH 37 (Jiribam-Imphal) from midnight Thursday demanding the 100 percent release of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds to all districts of Manipur.

Reacting to the demands, Minister Khashim informed that the government is taking all possible steps to release the funds at the earliest, adding that the process for releasing a sum of ₹140 crores is underway through treasury offices. “Besides the remaining amount will also be released soon,” he said.

The state government had received ₹756.50 crores for MGNREGA out of which ₹100 crores have been disturbed and allocated to all 16 districts irrespective of hill or valley districts, the state’s Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department said in a press note on Wednesday.

Further, an additional amount of ₹150 crores will be released soon and the remaining will be released in due course, he said.

Participating in a press conference, Additional DGP L Kailun of the Manipur police department said, “Bandh itself is a serious human rights violation. The police department will take up all possible measures to ensure that the vehicles are not stranded on the highways.”

The functionaries of the AMTDGF could not be contacted for their comments.

Meanwhile, several civil society organisations and village authorities from Manipur’s Senapati, Noney and Tamenglong districts, where the NH 2 & NH 37 passed through, have too opposed the economic blockade by the tribal body.

Naga People’s Organisation has also opposed the blockade claiming that AMTDGF didn’t take prior permission from them as they have a standing resolution.

The Thadou Inpi-General Headquarters, an apex body of the Thadou community also shared a similar sentiment.

