Migratory birds have started arriving at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), situated at the Indo-Nepal border of Bahraich district and about 200 kilometers from the state capital.

Winged guests throng Katarniaghat with onset of winter (HT photo)

“The onset of winter has brought migratory birds to the sanctuary and their presence is visible now,” said deputy director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Rengaraju Tamilselvan.

He said he had seen Red-crested Pochard in the Geruwa River about one week back adding that Red-crested Pochard spend most of their time on the water or near the water’s edge. They are gregarious birds, forming large flocks in winter, often mixed with other diving ducks, such as common pochard. He said other species that are visible, include Curlews, Flamingos, Ospreys and Little Stints, who migrate to our country in winter season every year.

He said as the number of winged guests would increase in the coming days; forest guards had been asked to intensify patrolling in the Geruwa River to safeguard them from poachers.

Patrolling through motorboats was being done regularly in the river flowing through the sanctuary, he said.

Every year many species of migratory birds visit the sanctuary which includes Northern Shoveler Bird, Northern Pintail, Gadwall, And Common Pochard. The birds started visiting the sanctuary in November and December and stay until the end of March, added Rengaraju.

He said migratory birds visit the country and the sanctuary from Europe and Africa. Besides, some local migrants also arrived at the sanctuary while moving from the northern parts of the country to its southern parts.

There was a route for migratory birds which is called Central Asian Flyway (CAF). He said Uttar Pradesh comes in between the Central Asian Flyway. The Birds while going to the southern part of the country stay here during the winter season. The CAF is a major route for migratory birds which covers 30 countries from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean. The birds on their annual migration cross the borders of several countries.

Located in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) is a haven for migratory birds as well as for nature lovers. The sanctuary covers an area of 400.6 square kilometres. The Geruwa River which originates in Nepal and enters the sanctuary through eight channels increases its beauty and diversity too.

Several endangered species like Ghariyal, Gangetic dolphins which are facing a threat of extinction are growing well here in the freshwater of the Geruwa River. The sanctuary fits to its tag line ‘where rare is common’ as it is home to several rare wild animals and birds like rhinos, Bengal Tigers, Leopards, Elephants, Ghariyals, Crested Serpent Eagle, Oriental Pied Hornbill, Shikra and Falcon can be seen in the sanctuary easily. Besides, darter, storks, kingfisher, whistling teal and grey headed fish eagle can be spotted along the Geruwa River.

