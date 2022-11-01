Winter schedule in effect, flights from Prayagraj airport operate at changed times

The winter schedule, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has come into effect for flights operating from the Prayagraj airport located at Bamrauli.

From Sunday (October 30), flights have begun operating from this airport based on the winter schedule. On the first day, most flights from Prayagraj airport took off at the changed time. There was a change of a few minutes in the timing of many flights, while there was a difference of up to four hours in others, airport officials said.

Under the new timetable, IndiGo flight from Prayagraj to Delhi now takes off at 3.35 pm instead of 12.40 pm. The flight to Mumbai is at 1.30 pm instead of 2.30pm. The flight to Bhubaneswar took off at 12 noon instead of 11.55am. The flight to Dehradun left at 9.45 am. The Indore flight now takes off at 10 am. The timing of the flight to Lucknow is now at 8.35 am.

All the flights operated at the right time on the first day. The flight to Mumbai arrived at 10.50am. On Sunday, the flight to Dehradun took off at 9.45 am, while the flight to Indore took off at 10 am. Similarly, the flight to Bengaluru reached Prayagraj at 10.40 am, while the flight to Raipur reached Prayagraj at 9.55 am. The Raipur flight left at 4.50 pm instead of 5 pm. There is no change in Alliance Air’s Bilaspur flight timings. For the next five months, flights will operate at the same time under the winter schedule.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has reduced the days of operations of many flights operating from Prayagraj. The flight to Pune, which flies six days a week, will now operate for only two days a week. Flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru have also been reduced. When the DGCA had released the summer schedule, the flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru were operating daily and have now been reduced.

Now, there will be no flight for Mumbai on every Saturday and for Bengaluru, every Sunday. Flights to Bhopal will now be available only four days a week instead of daily.