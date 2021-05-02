With 1,600 fresh cases in a day, Ludhiana hits grim new milestone

The district’s Covid-19 cases hit another grim record with as many as 1, 600 positive cases being reported in the last 24 hours even as 18 deaths took the district’s toll to 1, 393.

Ludhiana has been seeing a steady rise in daily cases since April 19, when the single-day infection count crossed the 700-mark for the first time. In the last 10 days, the 1,000-mark has been breached thrice.

The district has recorded 56,186 cases since the outbreak last year, of which 45, 594 have recovered. As many as 8, 839 patients are still fighting the infection.

Of the 18 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, majority were from rural areas. The dead include 14 men --an 80-year-old from Rajguru Nagar, a 79-year-old resident of Bilga village, a 74-year-old resident of Model Town, a 64-year-old of Dholewal, a 62-year-old from Jamalpur, a 61-year-old resident of Keher Singh Colony, a 58-year-old of Prem Nagar, a 55-year-old from Mehar Singh Nagar, a 50-year-old from Jamalpur Awana village, two residents of Mundian Kalan aged 59 and 39, a 46-year-old resident of Chandigarh road, a 47-year-old resident of Surjit Nagar, Giaspura, and a 45-year-old resident of Giaspura.

The women who succumbed to the virus include a 64-year-old woman of Shimlapuri, two 62-year-old residents of Sangowal village and Harcharan Nagar and a 58-year-old resident of Barewal Awana.

As of Saturday, there were 42 patients availing L3 facilities (critical care) in various government and private hospitals in the city. Apart from that 1, 416 patients were admitted in the isolation wards of various private hospitals in city which are running full to capacity, and 133 are in government hospitals.

Gyms, bars, coaching centres closed till May 15 now

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Saturday announced that bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres and sports complexes will continue to remain closed till May 15. The daily night curfew (6pm to 5am) and the weekend curfew beginning Fridays at 6 pm and continuing till 5am on Mondays will also remain in force till May 15. Only essential services will be allowed during the curfew period.