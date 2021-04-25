With 2,073 new cases, Himachal’s sees biggest single-day spike since outbreak

With 2,073 fresh infections, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak, taking the state’s caseload to 86,138.

The toll mounted to 1, 291 after 24 patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 360 were recorded in Kangra, 317 in Solan, 269 in Shimla, 265 in Mandi, 207 in Sirmaur, 194 in Hamirpur, 184 in Bilaspur, 142 in Una, 92 in Kullu, 31 in Chamba, 17 in Lahaul-Spiti and seven in Kinnaur.

Meanwhile, the active cases count reached 13,411 even as 877 more recovered from the disease.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 14, 425 cases so far, followed by Shimla where 13, 355 people have been infected and Mandi with 12,740 cases. Solan’s caseload climbed to 11, 205 while Una has 6,125 cases, Sirmaur 5,811, Hamirpur 5,410, Kullu 5,406, Bilaspur 4,578 , Chamba, 3,790, Lahaul-Spiti 1,699 and Kinnaur 1, 594.