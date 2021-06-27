Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
With 342 new cases, J&K reports lowest daily count in 3 months

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 02:01 AM IST
A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample of a traveller for Covid-19 testing at a market in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded the lowest daily Covid-19 cases in about three months with 342 fresh infections and five deaths. The last time the UT had witnessed such a low count was on March 29.

Besides, 864 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the active case count down to 5,630. Kashmir valley reported 235 cases and one death while the Jammu division saw 107 infections and four fatalities.

The cumulative count of recoveries has reached 3,04,390, taking the recovery rate to 96.84 %.

So far, J&K has recorded 3,14,316 infections and 4,296 deaths.

Officials said that 46,705 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. So far, 9.77 million tests have been conducted.

Officials said with 84 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 29 in Pulwama. Four districts had single-digit cases.

So far 42.69 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the union territory with over 18,600 doses being administered on Saturday. Srinagar and Kupwara districts in Kashmir are at the bottom of the list in terms of vaccination with just 56% of their population above 45 years of age getting inoculated.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan directed the officers to evolve a mechanism to intensify vaccination and cover the maximum number of people, particularly in Srinagar and Kupwara districts.

“Accelerate awareness programmes in areas which are registering low vaccination. Teams should be specifically constituted to educate the people about the benefits of vaccination and for clearing doubts due to rumour mongering,” he said.

