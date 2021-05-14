With 4,937 fresh cases, Himachal’s May tally shoots past 50K

Himachal Pradesh’s coronavirus tally for the month of May zoomed past the 50,000-mark on Thursday, with the state recording a whopping 4,937 fresh infections.

The small hill-state’s total case count has reached 1,50,673. So far, 51,386 cases have been reported this month, the highest since the outbreak in March 2020. Sixty-three patients succumbed to the contagion, taking the total death toll to 2,118, making May the deadliest month as 634 people have already lost their lives in merely 13 days.

The state had recorded 35,682 infections and 449 deaths in April. However, the tally was surpassed within the first fortnight of May.

Of the new cases, 1,279 were reported in Kangra, 694 in Solan, 632 in Shimla, 505 in Sirmaur, 375 in Chamba, 357 in Mandi, 327 in Hamirpur, 321 in Bilaspur, 300 in Una, 86 in Kullu, 33 in Kinnaur and 30 in Lahaul-Spiti.

As many as 29,193 patients have recovered in the state this month, taking the tally of recuperated people to 1,08,503.

With 3,817 people discharged, the hill-state also logged the highest single-day recoveries. However, the high number of cases resulted in the recovery rate slipping to 72%.

The tally of active cases shot up to 40,008. As many as 21,583 active cases were added to the tally this month—an increase of around 117%.