With 41 deaths, J&K covid toll rises to 2,370

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 41 covid-19 related deaths taking the total death toll to 2,370. The UT also reported 3,571 fresh novel coronavirus infections taking overall cases to over 1.83 lakh. Of new cases, 2,421 cases are from Kashmir, while 1,150 are from Jammu, besides 41 travellers. Of 41 deaths, 28 were reported in Jammu division and 13 in Kashmir. On Saturday, 47 fatalities were reported, the deadliest day since the pandemic began.

April recorded the highest monthly case tally of 45,123 infections and 449 deaths. Officials said with 1,126 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 486 in Jammu district, 268 in Baramulla, 222 in Anantnag and 195 in Budgam.

The number of active cases, which has been rising exponentially, reached 32,421, officials said. Most of these cases have been added since February 9, when the UT had the lowest active case tally of 593. As many as 1,453 patients have recovered, including 848 from Kashmir and 605 from Jammu.

Around 1.49 lakh persons have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 81% against 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 73 lakh tests have been conducted. Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 81,000 cases and 1,063 deaths of the total.

Reiterating on following covid SOPs including using of face mask, social distancing and maintaining proper hand hygiene, divisional commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole urged people to maintain actual covid behaviour for their safety and their family members.

He maintained that over 8 lakh people have been vaccinated in Kashmir, and the process will be ramped up significantly.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday put Srinagar district and Lakhanpur, he gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, a containment zone with a 500 metre radius and areas on either side of the Jawahar tunnel in Ramban district under red category. The rest are in the orange zone, meaning the UT, as of today, has no green zone.

An order issued by the state executive committee said that the categorisation will be followed for implementation of permitted activities in such areas notified by the SEC separately for the purpose.

