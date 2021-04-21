With 5, 029 active cases, Ludhiana’s Covid battle gets tougher

With 778 fresh Covid-19 infections, Ludhiana’s active cases’ count crossed the 5,000 mark to settle at 5, 029 on Tuesday, even as the contagion claimed five more lives in the district. At least 65 new cases were reported from Urban Estate Phase 1 and 2 in Dugri, which were declared containment zones on Sunday.

Ludhiana has added as many as 10, 189 cases to its tally in the last 20 days. It has also recorded 120 deaths in this period. In March, the district had recorded 7, 294 cases and 115 deaths.

On Tuesday, the number of patients on ventilator support rose to 23, from 17 on Monday.

The five persons who lost the battle to the virus are a 75-year-old male from Aluna Miana, a 65-year-old female from Payal, a 62-year-old male from Civil Lines, a 53-year-old male from Shimlapuri and a 40-year-old male from Ram Nagar.

1, 103 samples collected from Dugri, 65 positive

As many as 65 people tested positive on the second day of the testing drive being carried out by the health department in Dugri. Till Sunday evening, the area had 70 positive cases while on Monday, 16 more had been found infected.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Avinash Jindal, the nodal officer for the two containments, confirmed that out of the 1, 103 tests conducted on Tuesday, 65 reports came back positive.

The SMO said all residents in the two containments will be tested to curtail the spread of the virus. Over 50,000 people reside in these two containment zones. As many as 15 teams have been formed to conduct door-to-door testing in the area.

Two-month-old tests positive, youngest ever in district so far

A two-month-old child has been admitted at the civil hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said that this infant is the youngest Covid patient in the district so far.

The child’s parents are labourers and reside near Giaspura area. Their samples have also been collected, the civil surgeon added.

The child had been brought to the civil hospital with Covid-like symptoms, following which tests were carried out. The infant is said to be in a stable condition.