With approaching winter season, railways gears up to tackle dense fog

LUCKNOW: To keep the movement of trains unaffected and prevent any untoward incident due to winter fog and consequent drop in visibility, the railways is taking several precautions, including the installation of fog-safe devices in all the engines and securing other fog-safe equipment.

Divulging more information on this, Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, North Eastern Railways (NER), said, “The divisions have received a sufficient number of fog-safe equipment to ensure the safe operation of trains. The installation of fog-safe devices in all the engines is being ensured. A total of 315 fog-safe devices have been delivered to the Lucknow division, 185 to the Izzatnagar division, and 415 to the Varanasi division.”

The officer added, “The availability of fog-safe devices has been ensured on the engines of all trains operating in fog-affected areas. Firecracker signals are being provided in adequate numbers at the necessary locations. Yellow and black Lumis strips are being installed on signal sighting boards. Similarly, fog signal posts, busy level crossings, and lifting barriers are also being taken care of. They are being painted for better visibility.”

The staff is also being trained to tackle foggy conditions. When it is foggy outside, the station master operating at the station is instructed to verify the visibility in the station area before giving the train a green signal. “Train drivers (or loco pilots) have been told to maintain a controlled speed, keep an eye out for abrupt obstacles to stop at, and cross level crossings while maintaining a constant whistle blow. The railway administration notifies each loco pilot of the location and distance of the stop signal before each station. Charts are offered on cards or when staff members have free time. In addition, the railway administration has directed all officers and supervisors to regularly conduct safety campaigns, foot plating, surprise inspections, night inspections, and counselling throughout the foggy season to make sure that the employees involved in train movement are alert and attentive,” he added.

No alert but visibility in Lucknow to drop due to fog in coming days

The Lucknow office of the meteorological department has predicted that mornings will continue to remain foggy with low visibility in Lucknow. However, the fog will clear and the visibility will improve after sunrise. While the weather body hasn’t issued any alert, it has specified that the visibility may deteriorate due to fog in the coming days in the state capital. On Saturday morning, the visibility was recorded at 15 km-17 km, which is considered good, said Mohammad Danish, head, the meteorological centre, Lucknow.