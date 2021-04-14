With finger pointed at Haryana, Chadha says get ready for water shortage

New Delhi:

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha said that large parts of Delhi are likely to witness a shortage of water starting Wednesday as Haryana, in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines, is reportedly sharing lower than the mandated share of Yamuna water with Delhi, and has failed to adhere to safe pollution levels.

Chadha, who is also an MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), called it “criminal negligence” and accused the Haryana government of affecting the Right to Life of Delhi residents.

“Haryana government is deliberately trying to play with the lives of people by supplying polluted water that is untreatable by world-class treatment plants. The Haryana government must wake up, and not play with the lives of the people of Delhi. We demand that the Haryana government must supply water (from Yamuna) that it is legally designated to (Delhi), by the Supreme Court, and within the range of treatable PPM (parts per million),” Chadha said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Chadha said that water supply will be “severely hit” in parts of central, south and west Delhi on Wednesday as the treatment capacity of three water treatment plants in the Capital—Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal — were affected by inadequate water supply from Haryana. The situation is also worsened by the high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna water, he said.

Among the areas that will experience water shortage no Wednesday are Vijay Nagar, Timarpur, Khyber Pass, Old Secretariat, Civil Lines, Lahori Gate, Old Sabzi Mandi, Naya Bazaar, Peeli Kothi, Malka Ganj, Motia Khan, Jhandewalan, Baraf Khana, Patparganj, Pusa Road, Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh, Central Secretariat, Parliament House and President House. Supply will also be hit at Vigyan Bhawan, Rakab Ganj, India Gate, Janpath, North Avenue, East Patel Nagar, New Patel Nagar, South Patel Nagar, Cantonment, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Kalkaji Tughlaqabad, Giri Nagar, Lodhi Colony and Defence Colony.

Chadha said that on Tuesday, water production in Chandrawal has dropped from 92 MGD (million gallons per day) to 71 MGD, and in Okhla from 21 MGD to 10 MGD. “In total, 85 MGD of the water supply has been reduced due to the trouble created by Haryana,” he said

DJB officials said that water treatment plants can treat only up to 1PPM of water. PPM is the mass of a chemical or contaminant per unit volume of water. According to DJB’s recording at 4pm on Tuesday, the PPM level reached an average 7.6 across all water treatment plants..

“The amount of pond-level water that should be maintained by Haryana should be 674 feet. Today (Tuesday), it is just 670 feet. And, it should be known that even if it is reduced to 0.1 feet, it can jeopardise the water supply,” Chadha said.

Yamuna is one of the primary sources of water for the national capital, constituting nearly 40% of the water produced and supplied to the homes in Delhi.

This is not the first time that the DJB vice-chairperson has accused the Haryana government of sending highly polluted water to the Delhi side, and not transferring the prescribed water for Delhi. In January, the Supreme Court had also issued a notice to the Haryana government over high pollution levels in the Yamuna after DJB alleged that water containing high ammonia levels was being released into the river from the neighbouring state.