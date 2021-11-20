With seven fresh cases in a day, dengue tally reaches 603 in Gautam Budh Nagar

Seven fresh dengue cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday, taking the tally to 603, officials said. The active cases in the district have been seeing a dip, with 19 patients under treatment at present.

The dengue tally had breached the 500-mark on November 6 this year, with the district reporting 160 dengue cases this month alone.

Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer (DMO), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the dengue cases are seeing a declining trend. “The active and fresh cases are decreasing this month. In the next fortnight, the dengue cases are expected to go down further,” said Sharma.

Sharma, however, added that the health department is still on alert and has been conducting intensive fogging drives in the district. “We have also managed to contain the spread of dengue infection in 18 clusters which were identified earlier in October.”

With the death of a 44-year-old man, the death toll reached two on November 13. The first death due to the vector-borne disease this year was reported on October 19, after a 14-year-old boy died of dengue.

At present, dengue testing is being done at District Hospital, Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, and Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida. The health department has also been conducting health camps or ‘Aarogya Mela’ at 33 health centres in the district every Sunday.