Wolf attack: Three days, three attacks, another child injured

Bringing up the third consecutive attack in as many days, yet another child was attacked and injured in a wolf attack under the Hardi PS area in Bahraich, late on Monday night.

The craftiness of the wolf(ves) can be gauged from the fact that the attack took place despite the deployment of a heavy police force and forest department teams.

According to sources, one Afsana, 5, was sleeping along with her grandmother in the courtyard of her house in village Padrahiya-Girdharpur under the Hardi PS area when a wolf attacked the girl, grabbing her by the neck.

Hearing her screams, the grandmother woke up and raised an alarm. People in the family and from the nearby houses rushed towards the wolf and scared it off. It fled from the scene leaving the girl at the spot. The girl sustained several puncture wounds and scratches on her face and neck. The girl was rushed to the community health centre, Mahsi.

Dr Deepak Verma, a veterinary expert, who is also camping in the affected village for Operation Bhediya, said the attack happened last night and “we are trying to trace the location of the wolves. Scorching sunlight and heat favours the wolves, as they do not come out of their dens. Hence, we face difficulties in locating them.”

Four people including two children were injured while a girl child was killed due to wolf attack in the past two days. Meanwhile, a total of 10 people, including nine children have lost their lives in wolf attacks in Mahsi Tehsil area of district Bahraich. Despite massive arrangements by the district administration and the forest department, attacks are still continuing in the area.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI