Woman, 11 relatives booked under anti-black magic act

PUNE: A woman and 11 of her relatives were, on Saturday, booked under the anti-black magic act in a case registered at Kothrud police station by her husband who is a software engineer
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:51 PM IST
PUNE: A woman and 11 of her relatives were, on Saturday, booked under the anti-black magic act in a case registered at Kothrud police station by her husband who is a software engineer.

The accused woman has been identified as Urmila Jadhav, and the complainant is Kuldeep Shivaji Jadhav (40), a resident of Kothrud.

“The case was registered based on a court order. We received the order and case was registered. We will investigate the claims,” said senior inspector Mahendra Jagtap of Kothrud police station.

The husband is facing a case under Section 498(a) of Indian Penal Code registered against him in September 2020, according to sub-inspector Kishan Rathod of Kothrud police station.

The man had complained to the court, and eventually to the police, that his wife had asked for 1 crore

“His complaint mentions that they had been in a fight and signed a bond in 2014 that she would change her behaviour henceforth. However, he says that she started to do some rituals with lemons, turmeric, uncooked rice, and fire in the house and started telling him that she knew a baba (godman) who was telling her all the solutions. He has also mentioned that he never met the baba, but the woman wanted him to act as per the directions given by the alleged baba,” said PSI Rathod.

A case under sections for extortion, cheating of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 has been registered at Kothrud police station.

