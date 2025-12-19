In a shocking incident, a woman, unhappy with her son’s love marriage, sold off her newly-born grandson for ₹50,000 to a doctor family in a Bhojpur village, said people aware of the matter on Thursday. Woman arrested for selling off newborn grandson in Bihar

The incident took place on December 7 at Agiaon Primary Health Centre under the Garahni police station and the matter came to light on December 16 after the daughter-in-law registered an FIR with Garahni police.

Chitranjan Kumar, a resident of Narayanpur village under the same police station area and Khusboo Kumari, who got married in January this year, were blessed with a son on December 7.

Immediately after her daughter-in-law’s delivery, Krinta Devi, mother of Chitranjan, reportedly brokered a deal through a woman from the village to sell the grandson to a rural doctor in Rohtas district for ₹50,000.

Angry about her son and daughter-in-law’s love marriage, the woman sold her grandson and then confined her daughter-in-law in the house. However, after about five days, Khushboo somehow escaped and reached her relative’s house in Ara, where she was able to lodge an FIR.

Police on the basis of complaint, arrested Krinta Devi, and her three accomplices. Approximately ₹49,000 received from the sale of the newborn, were recovered from Krinta Devi.

The other arrested accused include Kavita Sharma, wife of Mahendra Sharma of Narayanpur village, their relative Chandni Sharma from Ara, and Preeti Kumari from Rohtas district. All of them have confessed to their crime during police interrogation.

However, the newborn has not yet been recovered. The doctor who bought the child is also still at large. Raids were conducted at all the doctor’s locations, but he could not be apprehended.

According to the police, Chandni Sharma stated during questioning that Kavita was her relative. At her behest, she had contacted Dr Dilip alias Harishankar Pandit, who had a clinic in Dinara, Rohtas, and his associate Preeti Kumari, regarding the child. The child was then sold to Dr Dilip.

SHO Kamaljeet said during the investigation, it came to light that Chitranjan and Khushboo were cousins. They had a love marriage, which angered Chitranjan’s mother, Krinta Devi.

“To separate them, she (mother-in-law) hatched a plan to sell Khushboo’s son. For this, she sought the help of Kavita from her village. At Kavita’s initiative, Chandni Sharma mediated the sale. Raids are being conducted to recover the newborn and arrest Dr Dilip, who bought the child,” said the SHO.

The doctor’s assistant, Preeti Kumari, was arrested, police added.