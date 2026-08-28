Woman arrested for slitting throat of minor son in Faridabad

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Faridabad for attempting to kill her two-year-old son by slitting his throat, police officers aware of the matter said Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place between 1.30 pm and 2 pm on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

Police got married to her husband, 32, five years ago and has an eight-month-old son, a two-year-old son, and a four-year-old daughter.

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The couple lived with her husband’s mother in Shiv Enclave Part-3 in Faridabad, police said.

According to police, the incident took place between 1.30 pm and 2 pm on Wednesday when the woman was alone with the children. Her husband and mother-in-law had left for work.

Police officers involved in the case said the motive behind the incident appears to be the woman’s frustration with caring for her children alone at home. On Wednesday, the boy started crying and the woman, in a fit of rage, picked up a cutter blade and slit his throat.

The boy fainted, and the other children started crying. This alerted the neighbours, and they came in to check, police said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the neighbours found the boy lying in a pool of blood in an unconscious condition.

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{{^usCountry}} “The neighbours alerted the boy’s father, who reached the house soon after,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The neighbours alerted the boy’s father, who reached the house soon after,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said that the father and neighbours alerted police. The boy was taken to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment.

Yadav said that the woman was arrested on Thursday and the blade used in the incident was also seized from the house.

“During questioning, the woman told police that she had become frustrated by handling the children all alone every day,” he added.

On complaint of the boy’s father, an FIR under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the woman at Palla police station on Wednesday night.

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