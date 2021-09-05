Woman attacked, lootedin moving train

Agra A woman health worker posted at Achhnera community health centre in this district was beaten, injured and looted in a moving passenger train on Saturday.

A case was registered by GRP Mathura and one of the accused was arrested with the help of the victim who caught hold of him despite being injured.

GRP circle officer Harish Chand informed that 45-year-old Anita Kaushik from Mathura got into the women’s compartment of Kasganj Achhnera passenger train at Mathura junction at about 8 am on Saturday morning.

“The woman was attacked by four to five accused, who got into the compartment at Parkham railway station in Mathura district. They looted a gold chain, a silver anklet and Rs. 5000. The woman was injured in the attack. On information, police reached Sajhan railway station in Mathura district and with the help of the victim caught one of the accused,” he said.

Anita Kaushik informed that three of the accused were already seated in the train and two others joined later. “They all attacked me with stones picked up from the train track and snatched a gold chain, anklet and Rs. 5000.”

The arrested accused was identified as Jeetu from Dholi Pyau area of Mathura city who worked as tailor in Nagla Chandrabhan. He too got into the train at Mathura junction to reach Agra. He said he was in dire need of money and attacked the woman when she resisted the loot attempt.

“ A search has been launched for the other accused while the woman, under treatment at CHC Achhnera, is recovering,” said police sources.