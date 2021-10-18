Woman BJP councillor, other party leaders join Congress

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday joined the Indian National Congress Party in the presence of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

District president of the Mahila Morcha of the BJP and ward number 77 councillor Maninder Kaur Ghuman, her husband Davinder Singh Ghuman, who is vice-president of the Kisan Morcha, BJP, and their supporters left the BJP and joined the Congress.

Maninder Kaur Ghuman was the only non-Congress councillor who had won out of 17 wards in the Ludhiana (west) constituency. Now all 17 wards of the constituency have Congress councillors.

Kaur claimed that for the last many months, the BJP leaders had been cut off from their workers and the party has lost the vision.

They alleged that the way BJP had handled the farmers’ issue, their leaders can’t even face the common man.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Ashwani Sharma, DCC, Ludhiana (urban) president, Shyam Sunder Malhotra, senior deputy mayor, Ludhiana, councillors Mamta Ashu, Narinder Sharma, Sunny Bhalla, Maharaj Singh Raji, senior Congress leaders Sunil Kapoor and Munish Shah were also present on the occasion.