Woman crossing road killed in Lalru hit-and-run

A 45-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car hit her while she was crossing the Chandigarh-Ambala highway near Gholumajra village in Lalru on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Phoolwati, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

Police said Phoolwati fell on the road as the car hit her and suffered serious injuries. She was taken to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the scene.

“The unidentified driver has been booked and we are checking CCTV cameras near the accident spot to identify the car and trace its driver,” said Mandeep Singh, in-charge, Lalru Police Post.

The deceased is survived by her husband and four minor children. After autopsy, her body was handed to the family members.

Passenger killed as speeding e-rickshaw overturns in Manimajra

A speeding e-rickshaw overturned near the Sports Complex in Manimajra on Tuesday, leaving a passenger dead.

The deceased was identified as Vidya, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra.

Her son Prem Singh told the police that he and his mother had hailed the e-rickshaw to visit a market. On the way, the driver, who was speeding, lost control of the e-rickshaw and it overturned.

His mother sustained head injuries in the mishap and was rushed to PGIMER, but could not survive.

The e-rickshaw driver, Ramu Dass, of Manimajra, was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.