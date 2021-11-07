Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Woman, daughter found murdered in Amritsar
others

Woman, daughter found murdered in Amritsar

The Amritsar murder in Baba Bakala is being attributed to an affair of the woman’s husband, with police booking him for murder on a complaint of the brother of the woman
The woman, daughter were found murdered in the courtyard of their house; the child of the victim was locked in a room with police investigating on the lines of a marriage gone wrong. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 02:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Amritsar Sharanjit Kaur, 34, and her 10-year-old daughter, Rozleen Kaur, were found murdered in the courtyard of their house situated in Baba Bakala village on Saturday; with the woman’s son, Abhijot Singh, found to have been locked in a room inside the house. Baba Bakala Chowki in-charge Paramjit Singh said, “As per the statement of Sharanjit’s brother Prabhjot Singh, her husband Rajinder Singh who is constable in the army, has an affair with a woman.” On Prabhjot’s complaint, a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered against Rajinder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP