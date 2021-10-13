Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman, daughter killed by armed men in Prayagraj; husband injured
PRAYAGRAJ: Unidentified miscreants brutally killed a woman, her daughter with sharp-edged weapons and seriously injured husband of the woman at Miya-Ka-Pura village under Industrial area police station in trans-Yamuna region of the district late Tuesday night, police said
Published on Oct 13, 2021 10:35 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Villagers came to know about the incident when the couple’s six-year-old granddaughter came out of the house on Wednesday morning and informed villagers that her grandparents and aunt were lying motionless, they said.

Senior police officials reached the spot with dog squad and forensic team for investigation after getting information about the incident from the villagers. The injured aged man was immediately admitted to the hospital while the bodies of the two women were sent for a postmortem examination, they added.

According to reports, Bajrang Bahadur aka Nachkau, 60, his wife Prema Devi, 56, daughter Tanu, 18 and granddaughter Anshika, 6, were asleep at their house at Miya-ka-Pura village on Tuesday night. Late in the night, some unidentified miscreants barged into their house and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. However, they did not harm Anshika.

On Wednesday morning, Anshika came out crying from her home and called villagers. Locals were shocked when they saw the family members lying in pool of blood and immediately called police. Bajrang Bahadur was rushed to the hospital after he was found alive.

Investigations revealed that bodies of Prema Devi and Tanu had multiple injuries on their bodies including on the neck. Miscreants had also broken locks of an almirah and trunks. However, details of missing valuables would be available only after arrival of Prema Devi’s elder daughter, police said.

During investigations by field unit and dog squad, a pair of shoes and a blood-stained wooden club, were found at the back of the house. The enraged locals staged a protest against the incident and were pacified by senior police officials.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said locals were being questioned and all angles were under investigation. “The aged man injured in the assault may give vital clues about the miscreants and he will be questioned once his condition is better. A hunt has been launched for suspects in the surrounding areas,” he added.

