Woman dies by suicide, neighbour dies after consuming poison in Pratapgarh

HT Correspondent

His condition deteriorated, following which family members took him to the medical college hospital. Fr (For representation only)

: A 23-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide at her parental home in the Raniganj area on Tuesday night. Soon afterwards, a 25-year-old neighbour also died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, police said.

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The incident took place in Budhaura Kumbhapur village under Raniganj police station. The woman had married in May this year and had been staying at her parental home for around three months.

According to police, the woman had been speaking on her mobile phone for a long time on Tuesday evening. She later went into a room, where family members found her hanging. They took her to the Raniganj trauma centre, where doctors declared her dead.

Soon afterwards, a young man from the neighbourhood allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. His condition deteriorated, following which family members took him to the medical college hospital. From there, he was referred to Prayagraj. However, he died on the way, police said.

On being informed, Raniganj circle officer Prashant Raj Hooda and station house officer Pradeep Kumar reached the village on Wednesday morning. Police sent both bodies for postmortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said no complaint had been submitted by either family and no allegation had been made against anyone so far. The two mobile phones have been taken into custody as part of the inquiry, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said no complaint had been submitted by either family and no allegation had been made against anyone so far. The two mobile phones have been taken into custody as part of the inquiry, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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“After the woman died by suicide, the young man also consumed poison and died. She had married only a few months ago. No dispute has come to light so far and no one has been accused. Postmortem examinations are being conducted and no complaint has been received from either family,” said SP-Pratapgarh Deepak Bhukar.