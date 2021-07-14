Woman falls from ninth floor in Ghaziabad

A woman was severely injured after she fell from the ninth floor of a highrise in Crossings Republik Township in Ghaziabad, said police on Wednesday. A video of the incident that happened on Tuesday went viral.

The video showed that a woman’s husband had grabbed her hand, while she was hanging from the balcony. Seconds later, the woman fell.

“The man and woman in the video are a married couple. We have come to know that the woman had slipped from the balcony and the man held her hand in an attempt to save her,” said Mahavir Singh, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station.

“We have not received any complaint so far about the incident. The woman is admitted to a hospital in Noida and presently under treatment. Once we receive a complaint, we will investigate,” the SHO said.