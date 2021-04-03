Home / India News / Woman given two Covid-19 shots in one sitting, probe ordered
Woman given two Covid-19 shots in one sitting, probe ordered

As the news reached the family members, they created an uproar at the centre. Later, senior officials, including the district magistrate and the chief medical officer, were informed about the alleged negligence.
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Chief medical officer Dr Rajesh Katiyar said a panel of doctors had begun the inquiry and the report would be submitted to the district magistrate.(AFP)

A woman was given two Covid-19 vaccine doses in one sitting at Madauli primary health centre (PHC) in Kanpur Dehat district’s Akbarpur area on Friday as the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) was speaking over the phone and forgot that she had already given one shot, according to the woman’s complaint to officials.

As the news reached the woman’s family members, they created an uproar at the centre. Later, senior officials, including the district magistrate and the chief medical officer, were informed about the alleged negligence.

District magistrate JP Singh has formed a three-member team to investigate this goof-up on the report of PHC incharge. Dr Rakesh Kumar, PHC incharge, confirmed he had recommended the probe.

In her complaint given to Dr Kumar, the woman, Kamlesh Devi, 48, said she had gone to take her first vaccine dose. The ANM, identified in her complaint as Archana, was busy on the phone and gave her two doses, she alleged.

She said when she pointed out the lapse, Archana reprimanded her, saying she should have left after the first shot and asked why had stayed back.

Kamlesh Devi is currently under observation at her house. She has swelling on her right hand, said her husband Vipin Kumar who sought action against the ANM.

Chief medical officer Dr Rajesh Katiyar said a panel of doctors had begun the inquiry and the report would be submitted to the district magistrate. The panel had questioned the ANM and other PHC staff members, he added.

