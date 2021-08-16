Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman killed for ‘practising black magic’

According to the victim's son, one of their neighbours barged into their house Sunday midnight and stabbed his mother to death after branding her a witch.
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The incident occurred at Gudara village under Majhauliya police station area of the district.

A middle-aged woman was stabbed to death on charges of practising black magic at a West Champaran village on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Police were , however, yet to lodge a case in this connection.

The incident occurred at Gudara village under Majhauliya police station area of the district.

According to the victim’s son, one of their neighbours barged into their house Sunday midnight and stabbed his mother to death after branding her a witch.

When contacted, Ashok Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Majhauliya said, “We came to know about the incident around 4am. Soon after, police sent the body for autopsy. Further investigation into the matter is underway.”

Subdivisional police officer Mukul Parimal Pandey said they were awaiting the return of the deceased’s husband to lodge a case.

E Champaran: Over 50kg narcotics seized, one held

The police on Sunday arrested a person and seized about 56 kilograms of narcotics during a raid at a place near Kotwa in the district, officials said Monday.

East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Navin Chand Jha said, “Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the house of one Rakesh Singh and seized 56kg opium from his possession.”

Preliminary investigation found that the arrested accused was engaged in narcotics smuggling from Nepal and supplying the same in different states, said Jha.

