Home / Cities / Others / Woman, lover booked for husband’s murder
others

Woman, lover booked for husband’s murder

Faridkot A woman and her lover, of different villages in Moga, have been booked for the murder of the husband in Faridkot district
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Criminal with knife weapon threatening woman and child in underpass crime (HT FILE PHOTO)

Faridkot A woman and her lover, of different villages in Moga, have been booked for the murder of the husband in Faridkot district. On Saturday, the victim, Beant Singh of Ran Singh Wala in the Jaito subdivision of Faridkot district, was found dead inside his house under mysterious circumstances. His brother, Jagsir Singh, told the police that he was informed that his brother Beant was not well.

“When I reached his residence, I found him dead. Beant and his wife had a strained relationship with that woman indulging in an illicit relationship. They strangulated Beant to death, when he caught them red-handed,” he added.

Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said investigation had revealed that there was an illicit relationship between the victim’s wife and another man.

“The woman, along with her lover killed her husband,” he said adding both suspects are on the run. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajakhana police station.

