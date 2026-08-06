Woman, lover’s aide held for killing live-in partner in Mau

A woman was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of her live-in partner with the help of her lover and his accomplice, in Mungeshwar Sultanpur, Sarayalkhasni police station area in Mau district, police said.

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The accused woman identified as Shahzadi, 32, was arrested along with her lover’s accomplice Suraj Rajbhar, 30, while her lover and main accused Akash Rao, 25, a resident of Munshipura overbridge, is still absconding.

The victim, identified as Asgar Ali, 35, a resident of Kasim Pokhari Munshipura Kotwali, was stabbed to death on Monday. The accused woman herself informed the police about the murder, claiming someone else had killed Ali and fled, the officer added.

Additional superintendent of police Anoop Kumar said police arrested the accused woman Shahzadi from Sarwan Mod Kandheri and Suraj Rajbhar from Ranveerpur border. The scooter used in the incident has also been recovered.

The ASP said that during interrogation, Shahzadi, a mother of five, revealed she fell in love with Asgar Ali, an e-rickshaw driver. After her husband learned about her extra-marital relationship and objected to it, she started living with Ali in Kanshiram Awas Colony.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the accused later developed feelings for Akash Rao. The two began meeting each other. Ali objected to it and then Shahzadi informed Akash about the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the accused later developed feelings for Akash Rao. The two began meeting each other. Ali objected to it and then Shahzadi informed Akash about the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Since Ali was becoming a hurdle in their relationship, Akash and Shahzadi hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ali. During the wee hours of Monday, Akash and his friend Suraj reached the woman’s room, said the officer.

The ASP said the woman and Suraj grabbed Ali’s head and Akash stabbed him in the chest. After the murder, both fled on a scooter and to evade arrest, the woman called Dial 112 and informed the police about the murder, the ASP said.

Suraj and Shahzadi were arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail after being produced before the court.

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SP Mau, Kamlesh Bahadur said, further investigation is ongoing, and teams are in action to ensure the arrest of the main accused.