Woman sexually assaulted by two, manhunt launched

A woman, 20, was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in a village under the Didarganj police station area of Azamgarh in UP on Tuesday night. The assaulters also tried to burn her face, police said, adding that the incident came to light on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered against two people.

A police officer said that on Wednesday morning, some people saw the young woman lying unconscious on the bank of a pond, located some distance from the village. Her face bore burn injuries.

On getting information, the family members of the woman reached the spot and rushed her to a hospital and informed the police. The woman has been referred to the district women’s hospital for further treatment.

According to the police, when the woman gained consciousness, she told her parents that Dabboo Rajbhar and his friend had sexually assaulted her and had attempted to burn her face.

Soon after receiving information, Azamgarh superintendent of police, Anurag Arya, SP, rural, Siddharth, CO, Phulpur, along with police personnel and a forensic team of several police stations reached the spot for investigations.

A police officer said that a case has been registered against two persons in this connection following a complaint by the family members of the victim.

SP Arya said that four police teams had been deployed to hunt down the accused.