Woman, son murder Kharar moneylender to avoid repayment of 2.5 lakh

Mohali A 64-year-old resident of Kharar, Maya Devi, was murdered and her body dumped in a gutter in Morinda by a woman, son duo after she demanded back ₹2.5 lakh they owed to her. Maya’s body was recovered from a manhole near Morinda on Friday after police investigation and emergence of CCTV footage.

Police have booked Gurdas Singh, of Ranjit Nagar in Kharar; his mother Krishna Devi; her sister Raj Dulari and Gurdas’s friend, Dinesh Singh, of Santemajra on a complaint from Vikas Tomar, the victim’s son. Police say Maya used to lend money on interest. She had given ₹2.5 lakh loan to accused and was killed when he demanded the money back. A case under Section 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered at Kharar (City) police station.

Tomar, a businessman, told the police that Maya had left home to visit Krishna Devi on Thursday but never returned. Tomar added that Krishna had invited his mother by claiming that a spiritual guru was visiting her house and she should come to pay obeisance. Maya was dropped at the house of accused by her neighbour. “When my mother did not return till the night, I contacted Krishna and was told that she had left in the evening. I lodged a missing complaint with the police at 10pm,” Tomar added.

CCTV NAILED ACCUSED

The accused Krishna and her sister Raj Dulari were seen walking along with Maya in the CCTV footage. They were also seen forcing Maya into a Santro. The vehicle has now been recovered, with police sources claiming that Dinesh was at the wheel.The accused had tried to strangulate Maya, but as she managed to raise an alarm, they put Celphos tablets in her mouth. The accused drove about 20km and dumped the body in a manhole.

FARMHOUSE GUARD FOUND MURDERED

A farmhouse guard, Mani Lal 35, was killed at a farmhouse in Kurali on Thursday night. The police said a few unidentified persons with sharp-edged weapons attacked him, though the motive was unclear. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered.