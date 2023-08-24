Woman dies after husband stabs her 16 times

:A woman who was stabbed by her husband on Monday, died while undergoing treatment at the SRN hospital here on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested and efforts were on to nab other members of his family, police said. (Pic for representation)

The postmortem report of Neelam revealed the woman was stabbed 16 times.

As per the reports, the deceased identified as Neelam Mishra, a resident of Sarai Taqi area of Jhunsi, was married to one Ashish Mishra around 13 years back. The couple has three kids. It is alleged that Neelam’s husband and in-laws used to harass her for dowry soon after their marriage.

Neelam’s elder brother Rajendra Pandey said she came to live with her parents on August 18.

On Monday morning, she was asleep in one of the rooms at the back of the house when her husband reached there on his bike at around 8.30 am. Rajendra greeted Ashish but he did not give any response.

Rajendra then went to take a bath while Ashish entered the room where Neelam was asleep and stabbed her multiple times including on her stomach and neck. Rajendra rushed to the room on hearing cries of Neelam and nabbed Ashish with the knife.

Police reached the spot on receiving information and arrested Ashish while Neelam was admitted to SRN hospital.

However, Neelam’s condition deteriorated on Tuesday night and she died on Wednesday morning.

Ashish was kept in the lockup of Jhunsi police station where he reportedly laughed when admonished by cops for attacking his wife.

SHO of Jhunsi police station Vaibhav Singh said Ashish confessed to have killed his wife over a dispute. On complaint of Neelam’s brother, an FIR has been registered against Ashish, his parents and other members of his family.

