Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Woman who accused Bains of rape she won’t end protest till an FIR is lodged
others

Woman who accused Bains of rape she won’t end protest till an FIR is lodged

The woman who accused Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA from Atam Nagar constituency Simarjit Singh Bains of rape has stated that she will end her protest only after the police lodge an FIR in the case
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:11 PM IST
HT Image

The woman who accused Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA from Atam Nagar constituency Simarjit Singh Bains of rape has stated that she will end her protest only after the police lodge an FIR in the case.

She said she has been running from pillar to post for eight months but even after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the police to lodge an FIR, cops failed to act.

“I have all proof against the atrocities and sexual assault meted out on me by Bains, and I will prove it in the court. My protest will continue till the police lodge an FIR and hand me a copy of the FIR,” she added.

Former MLA and advocate Harish Rai Dhandha, who reached the office of the police commissioner in support of the woman, said cops were reluctant to take action against the MLA at the behest of a Congress minister.

Without naming the minister, Dhanda said, “Police are helpless puppets in the hands of the man who lives in Model Gram area and is stopping the police from taking action against Bains.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said police will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the woman. The woman has not appeared before the police for recording her statement, the ADCP claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP