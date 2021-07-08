Woman who accused Bains of rape she won’t end protest till an FIR is lodged

The woman who accused Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA from Atam Nagar constituency Simarjit Singh Bains of rape has stated that she will end her protest only after the police lodge an FIR in the case.

She said she has been running from pillar to post for eight months but even after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the police to lodge an FIR, cops failed to act.

“I have all proof against the atrocities and sexual assault meted out on me by Bains, and I will prove it in the court. My protest will continue till the police lodge an FIR and hand me a copy of the FIR,” she added.

Former MLA and advocate Harish Rai Dhandha, who reached the office of the police commissioner in support of the woman, said cops were reluctant to take action against the MLA at the behest of a Congress minister.

Without naming the minister, Dhanda said, “Police are helpless puppets in the hands of the man who lives in Model Gram area and is stopping the police from taking action against Bains.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said police will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the woman. The woman has not appeared before the police for recording her statement, the ADCP claimed.