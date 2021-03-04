Woman’s charred body found on foot over bridge in Khanna

A 31-year-old woman’s charred body was found on a foot over bridge on National Highway 44, near Beeja, Khanna, on Thursday morning.

Her scooter was found parked near the bridge. Police have also recovered a mobile phone from the spot, which had a video clip of the woman caught in flames. Cops are investigating to ascertain if the video was shot by the woman herself or someone else.

“Though it appears that the woman had set herself on fire, we want to investigate thoroughly before jumping to conclusions,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajanparminder Singh. “We also found a can of petrol near the body,” he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The incident had taken place early in the morning. Some passersby had spotted the woman in flames and informed the police. By the time the cops reached the spot, the woman had already died. The police station is at least 150 metres away from the spot.

The victim was identified as a resident of Bhatthal village of Payal tehsil. She is the third of seven siblings. Her father told the police that she had left home in the morning, stating that she was going to look for a job. Within hours, the family received a call from the police informing them that her charred body was found. Police had traced the family through her phone.

The DSP said that the woman’s father stated that she had been under stress for the past few days due to unemployment.

“The family does not suspect anyone’s role in the incident. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of her father,” he added.