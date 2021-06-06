Women at the helm in Punjab’s new district Malerkotla

As chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh formally inaugurates Malerkotla as Punjab’s 23rd district in a virtual event on Monday, the command of the administration and police has been handed over to women officers.

While Amrit Kaur Gill has been appointed the deputy commissioner, Kanwardeep Kaur is the senior superintendent of police. Another woman officer, Harwant Kaur, holds the charge of SP (headquarters).

The Malerkotla constituency is also represented by a woman legislator, Razia Sultana, who is the state transport minister, while the nagar council has another woman, Nasreen Ashraf, at the helm.

Gill, a 2010-batch Indian Administrative Services officer, said she will focus on community coaching and try to channelise the youth’s energy in sports. “There are many playgrounds and historical buildings in Malerkotla region. We will focus on developing and maintaining them,” said Gill, who is also a former international champion in cycling.

Kanwardeep Kaur, an Indian Police Service officer, said: “We will perform our duty to maintain peace and order in the district.”

“It is a moment of pride that women are leading the new district. We already have a woman MLA, but the appointment of women officers will empower us further,” said Rubina Shabnam, head of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan Institute of Advanced Studies in Urdu, Persian and Arabic, Malerkotla. “It is also an answer to those people who termed Malerkotla a backward area. It is a sign of advancement that women are leading the district.”

As the state heads for elections early next year, the CM fulfilled a long-pending demand of granting the district status to Malerkotla on Eid on May 14. He also announced a medical college, a degree college and a women’s police station in Punjab’s only Muslim-dominated town, which is around 35 km from the Sangrur district headquarters.