Women behind fake vaccination camp in Moga wanted easy money

Moga Two days after three women were held for organising a fake Covid-19 vaccination camp, police investigation shows that their motive was money. The women wanted to administer multi-vitamins instead of the vaccine jab to gullible villagers and make easy money.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Kaur, of Pandori village, Lovepreet Kaur, of Lohgarh Basti, and Harpreet Kaur, of Mandir village, in Moga.

Investigation officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh said, “All three women are local daily wagers and they wanted to make money through the fake vaccination camp. On Sunday, they had organised this camp free of cost to check the situation and try out their plan.”

“They were about to inject the first person, when officials of the local health department reached their camp and stopped them. The three were arrested on the health department’s complaint,” the ASI added.

Senior medical officer at Primary Health Centre (PHC), Rakesh Kumar, said a local ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker first got wind of the fake vaccination camp and informed an Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) nurse. “She, along with other employees of the health department, reached the camp and exposed the women for holding a fake vaccination camp,” he added.

Police have booked the three women under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code.