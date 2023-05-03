Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Now, women docs on all 3 DG posts in U.P. health dept

Now, women docs on all 3 DG posts in U.P. health dept

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2023 09:19 PM IST

With this minor rejig, all three posts of director general in the state’s health department are now held by women doctors.

LUCKNOW In a minor rejig, Dr Deepa Tyagi, director of the Lok Bandhu Hospital, was made the director-general (training) in the Uttar Pradesh health department on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dr Anita Joshi, who was holding the post of director-general (training) so far, has been made the director general of the family welfare department.

Till now post of director general of family welfare was held by Dr Renu Srivastava Verma, who is the DG medical health. Dr Verma will continue as DG health. Therefore, with this minor rejig, all three posts of director general in the state’s health department are now held by women doctors.

