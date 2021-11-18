Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Women found dead in Barnala tubewell; husband booked
others

Women found dead in Barnala tubewell; husband booked

The victim worked in a private factory and police have booked her husband on the basis on plaints from her mother and brother
The woman’s body was found drowned in the Barnala tubewell; the accused and she had been living separately, but he lured into going to the tubewell on the pretext of praying, police say. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Barnala A 26-year-old woman was found murdered by drowning, allegedly by her husband, at a water tank near the tube-well in Dhaula village of Barnala district on Wednesday. The victim, Virpal Kaur, worked at a private factory in Dhaula and was living separately from her husband, Mangal Singh of Dhaula village. The couple have two children and had been married for eight years. Police claim accused Mangal is absconding.

Virpal’s mother, Jasvir Kaur, and brother Jaggi Singh alleged that when she was returning from the factory around 6 am, the accused met her and asked for a joint prayer at a tomb in fields. “He wanted to drown her and killed her,” they claimed, adding, “A few years back she decided to stay separate but Mangal took her both children with him. We want justice,” she added.

Rureke Kalan station house officer Sukhwinder Singh said police have booked Mangal under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, and investigation was on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP