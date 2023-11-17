Women pump operators to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ in Prayagraj

Apart from providing access to clean drinking water in every household, the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme is also becoming a significant medium for women empowerment.

A woman pump operator busy in her work at a village in Prayagraj. (HT)

This scheme which is run under the government-led Jal Jivan Mission, is providing an opportunity to women to get trained as pump operators and work in their own villages.

The Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department is supplying clean drinking water in villages and so far, 41 women have been trained as pump operators to make them self-reliant as part of this very initiative in the district, said district officials.

These trained women are going to write a new chapter for ‘Atmanirbhar UP’ or self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and will take the command of water supply to over 20 lakh rural people in the district, they added.

In the state, more than 1.16 lakh women and youth have already been trained to work as pump operators under this initiative and as they are being deployed in their own villages. They will be able to help in the repair and maintenance work for smooth water supply to homes.

In Prayagraj district, women pump operators are already playing a significant role. They are monitoring water supply, voltage meter, ampere meter light, filter, motor pump and are also doing maintenance work.

As per the directions of the principal secretary, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply department Anurag Srivastava, two people from each gram panchayat have been trained as pump operators. Companies working with the department have been instructed to engage these trained people by giving them jobs in their companies.

The department is also providing a special pump operator tool-kit free of cost to the trained operators which includes 300 pipes, 130 mm wire cutter, 200 mm plier, 100 mm screwdriver, a wrench set and a tester.

