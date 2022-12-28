Women’s body take out torch march to demand safe streets at night

LUCKNOW Members of New Delhi-based All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) took out a torch procession on Wednesday to demand safety on streets during night time. The march, which was carried out at Havelock Road near Yojana Bhawan in Lucknow, witnessed protesting women singing songs of freedom and chanting slogans like “The day is mine, the night is also mine”.

Citing the Nirbhaya incident, AIDWA leader Madhu Garg said, “The horrifying Nirbhaya gangrape incident, which occurred in December, raised concerns on women safety in our nation. Back then, people flocked to the streets to demand justice. However, not much has changed since then.”

In a similar vein, other protesting women -- including Suman Singh, Vandana Rai, Smita Pandey, and Sushila -- said, “A section of the society questioned her decision to leave the house after dark. Women have the right to advance in all fields. It is their right to leave the house late at night for work. Therefore, it is important to ensure their safety at public places.”

Echoing their opinion, Garg said, “Why is it that women are unable to leave the house at night? We all must have equal rights. Like men, women should also get the opportunity to move around during night time.”

The march is part of the several programmes being organised across the country for the national convention of AIDWA, scheduled between January 6 and 9 at Trivandrum.