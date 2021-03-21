‘Won’t implement CAA,’ says Cong’s Assam manifesto; BJP hits back

Congress party unveiled its election manifesto for Assam on Saturday with promises to revive Paper Mills, give 5 lack jobs, free travel for women, pension for language martyrs, among others. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), however, remained one of the highlights of the manifesto. The party said the CAA will not be implemented in Assam while also talking about providing pension to the martyrs of the CAA movement.

Party general secretary in-charge Rahul Gandhi, along with Pradesh Congress in-charge Ripun Bora, Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh and other senior leaders, held a press conference in Guwahati and unveiled the manifesto. The manifesto is detailed with dedicated chapters on multiple issues. While revealing the highlights through a presentation, it was mentioned that public transport for females will be made free in the state, tourism will be boosted.

Gandhi said, “This is a manifesto that has the voice of Assam. It is a manifesto of the state and this has been made after discussion with people of all sections. Not only it provides five guarantees but also guarantees to save the essence of Assam which has been constantly attacked by the BJP and the RSS.”

Warning against the BJP’s intentions Gandhi added, “the BJP will privatise strategic assets of the Assamese people.” He asserted, “We guarantee that we will not sell Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Modi ji’s friend. We will safeguard the essence of Assam.”

When asked how Congress will provide the jobs mentioned in the manifesto, Gandhi could not provide a logical answer and said, “When we so something here we do the math behind the scenes.”

About CAA, the manifesto says, the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has endangered the language-culture and history of Assam, will not be implemented and rigorous attempts will be made by the Congress party to repeal this law that threatens to divide people. A pension will be extended to the families of freedom fighters and martyrs of the Assam agitation, language movement and the CAA movement.

The BJP called the Congress manifesto “laughable”. Former PWD minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, “We all know how the Congress party has made the manifesto, we have seen the video. They don’t have to think about whether these promises are real or not because they are not coming to power this year anyway. So there will be no burden of fulfilling any promise. But with these sort of promises, they are again trying to fool the common people, which is sad.”

On citizenship issues in the manifesto, the Congress said that March 25, 1971, will be upheld as the cut-off date as prescribed in the Assam Accord. Also, as per the decision of the Supreme Court of India, the Congress will start the process of identification of illegal immigrants. Therefore, the number of NRC offices and recruitment of officials will be started, it said, adding that these offices will be made functional at the earliest so that people who have been left out from the NRC have the opportunity of redressing their grievances. It will be ensured that no Indian citizen is left out from the NRC.

The problem of ‘D’ voter will be resolved for minority groups like Gorkhas, religious minorities and Koch-Rajbangshi, linguistic minorities and other ethnic communities of Assam.

The manifesto said the party will solve the problem of unemployment, 5 lakh unemployed youth will be provided jobs in the public sector while 25 lakh unemployed youth will be provided jobs in the private sector.

The daily wage of tea plantation workers will be increased to ₹365 and they will be enveloped within other social security benefits.

In the earlier Congress regime, under the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Electrification Scheme, 30 units of free electricity was provided to 13.55 lakh families. “If we form the government, we will waive off 200 units of electricity for each family.

For housewives, ₹2,000 will be extended monthly under the ‘Grihini Saman’ scheme,” it stated. The Congress party will also waive off debt for women who have taken loans from microfinance banks.

Weavers will be provided free of cost yarn, loom and other equipment. There will be free of cost state transport for all women.

Agricultural debt will be waived-off for farmers, the country’s food providers. Paper mills like Panchgram and in Jagiroad, which have been closed under the BJP regime, will be revived again.