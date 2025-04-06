Work collectively to make Bharat Vishwa Guru: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday laid emphasis on working collectively to achieve the goal of establishing Bharat (India) as Vishwa Guru. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (HT)

He asserted that everyone in the country should work with a resolve to achieve this objective.

Bhagwat, who offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples on the third day of his visit to Varanasi, made these remarks in a brief meeting with members of Kashi Vidwat Parishad, an organsation of intellectuals and Vedic scholars.

“Everyone in the country should work with a resolve to make Bharat Vishwa Guru,” Bhagwat said, according to a person privy to the meeting.

The power of resolution is amazing, Bhagwat said and added that there is need to strengthen social harmony and this work should go on continuously with a focus on human welfare.

Kashi Vidwat Parishad general secretary Prof Ram Narayan Dwivedi said, “We felicitated RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Ji. We apprised him of the brief history of Kashi Vidwat Parishad and how it is carrying forward Indian values and studies of Vedas, Indian Philosophy.”

Prominent people from different fields called on the RSS chief.

RSS chief wants shakhas to be more active

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said shakhas will have to be made more active to increase the Sangh’s work.

Volunteers will have to reach out to as many families as possible by increasing contact, Bhagwat advised during a meeting with RSS office bearers of the Kashi region at Nivedita Shiksha Sadan in Varanasi.

Plans should be made at the shakha level for the events to be held in the Sangh’s centenary year, Bhagwat said. This year, Dussehra should be celebrated with grandeur by involving all sections of the society, he said.

The Sangh chief discussed the outline of work and action plans during the meeting with the provincial sanghchalak, karyavah and pracharaks.

Bhagwat spoke to them about the expansion of Sangh work during the three-hour meeting.

Provincial sanghchalak Angraj Singh, provincial Karyavah Murlipal, provincial co-sanghchalak Krishnapal, provincial pracharak Ramesh Kumar and other office bearers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Saturday morning. Archak (priest) Shrikant Sharma performed puja for the Sangh chief. Area pracharak Anil Kumar and others were present on the occasion. HTC