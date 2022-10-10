Workers shower petals as mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav reach Saifai, cremation today

With hundreds of supporters showering flower petals on the hearse vehicle, the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav reached his native Safai village in Etawah district on Monday evening.

The body was transported from the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital to Safai via the Yamuna Expressway and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The convoy, with as many as 300 vehicles, only made one stop at the Vrindavan cut on the way. To ensure that the convoy doesn’t come across any impediment in the way, four of the lanes were kept reserved at Khandoli toll plaza in Agra district.

However, as the party workers came to know of the route, they assembled at the toll plaza on the Yamuna e-way to pay respects to the departed leader. Son Akhilesh Yadav greeted the party supporters with folded hands, thanking them for their prayers.

The former CM is to be cremated with full state honours on Tuesday.

