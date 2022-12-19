Workshop on financial literacy organised for army personnel

A workshop on financial literacy was conducted for army personnel and their families to enhance the knowledge of all ranks and families on personal financial matters pertaining to basics of money management and goal oriented financial planning.

This workshop of financial literacy was conducted at Tarapore Auditorium in Mathura Military Station on Saturday. The workshop covered various methods to enhance the knowledge of all ranks and families on personal financial matters pertaining to basics of money management and goal oriented financial planning, stated the press statement issued by public relations office at Lucknow for Defence.

“The workshop was attended by 450 Army personnel and their families,” stated the statement.

In addition, it was live streamed to an audience of around 4000 personnel and families via video conference to units and formations at various locations like Alwar, Prayagraj, Meerut, Bharatpur and Bareilly.

The guest lectures were conducted by various domain specialists from organisations like AGIF, Civil Financial Institutions like Hum Fauji.

Serving officers of various formations and units who have sound professional background related to financial management like Major General Anand Saxena, Colonel Ashish Katoch and Colonel Rajiv Sinha also spoke on relevant financial issues.

Such seminars and workshops are part of the Indian Army’s effort to make the troops and families aware of the applicable issues with respect to planning of their personal finances, claimed the public relation office.