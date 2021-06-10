Workshops for govt teachers to facilitate ‘deep learning’

In order to help students and teachers cope with the losses triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has collaborated with an international research institute to conduct workshops for its teachers, that will help guide them towards “deep learning and collective healing,” the government said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our teachers and students have gone through a lot of pain during the time of the pandemic, we want to support them in overcoming the grief. We want to create a space for our teachers and their students for sharing, and meaningful dialogue and listening before the resumption of teaching-learning activities,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at the first online workshop with this year’s Inter-Faith 20 (IF20) Education Working Group.

IF20 is an international platform for discussions with experts and leaders on various subjects aiming to share recommendations that would help shape the G20 (an international forum for the governments of 19 countries and the European Union) and the global policy agendas.

The state government has partnered with the Guerrand-Hermès Foundation for Peace Institute (GHFP) for the IF20 Education Working Group (IF20 Edu WG) initiative on how education can contribute to “healing and well-being.”

The education minister said teachers need to be emotionally ready to support their students following a difficult time due to the pandemic. The initiative will help teachers to prepare themselves for the task, he said.

Experts associated with GHFP will be conducting a three-day session with mentor teachers in Delhi government schools, who will conduct similar sessions with two teachers at each public school. “These two teachers will then help the fellow teachers in their own schools to initiate dialogue with their students and parents if needed,” the government said.

“Pandemic has given us the opportunity to re-imagine schooling and adapt it to the new emerging realities. We need to ask the question that whether we want to start teaching right away or do we want to give the space for the teachers and students to reconnect with each other. For us, school reopening is not just about opening the books; it’s about opening the heart and mind to reconnect with each other,” Sisodia said during the workshop.