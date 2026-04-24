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World Bank team studies urban development at Purnea’s record room

A World Bank team visited Purnea, Bihar, to explore urban development, emphasizing historical document preservation for future planning and growth.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:18 am IST
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnea
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A five-member World Bank (WB) team visited Bihar’s Purnea to study various aspects of urban development, highlighting sectors such as urban rejuvenation, skill development, healthcare and digital infrastructure, as part of its ongoing engagements in India to foster sustainable growth, officials said on Thursday.

World Bank team studies urban development at Purnea’s record room

The WB team included Rosanna Nitti and Vasudha Thawakar (both senior urban specialists), Poonam Aluwhalia (senior municipal engineer), Yoji Toriumi (urban designer and special planner) and Prakash Gaur (private sector participation specialist).

District magistrate (DM) Anshul Kumar, who accompanied the team during their visit, said that the documents in the record room are a ‘priceless treasure’ of knowledge and will help younger generations to think of development in retrospect. He added that the documents are being preserved and they are also being digitalised.

“The record room has over 200-year-old documents highlighting administrative, social, topography and political activities during colonial rule,” Kumar said, adding, “The concerned officer has been directed to scientifically preserve the documents.” The team was dumbstruck while reviewing the record room, officials said.

The WB team’s visit on Tuesday preceded the first Cabinet meeting of the Samrat Choudhary government on Wednesday. The Bihar government approved development of 11 Greenfield Satellite Townships including Purnea and imposed a ban on land sale, transfer, development and building construction in specific zones until the master plan is finalised.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / World Bank team studies urban development at Purnea’s record room
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