A five-member World Bank (WB) team visited Bihar’s Purnea to study various aspects of urban development, highlighting sectors such as urban rejuvenation, skill development, healthcare and digital infrastructure, as part of its ongoing engagements in India to foster sustainable growth, officials said on Thursday.

World Bank team studies urban development at Purnea’s record room

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The WB team included Rosanna Nitti and Vasudha Thawakar (both senior urban specialists), Poonam Aluwhalia (senior municipal engineer), Yoji Toriumi (urban designer and special planner) and Prakash Gaur (private sector participation specialist).

District magistrate (DM) Anshul Kumar, who accompanied the team during their visit, said that the documents in the record room are a ‘priceless treasure’ of knowledge and will help younger generations to think of development in retrospect. He added that the documents are being preserved and they are also being digitalised.

“The record room has over 200-year-old documents highlighting administrative, social, topography and political activities during colonial rule,” Kumar said, adding, “The concerned officer has been directed to scientifically preserve the documents.” The team was dumbstruck while reviewing the record room, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr N K Srivasatava, a history teacher at the Purnea University, appreciated the DM for showing interest in rejuvenating the record room. He said that the documents could give immense ideas to officials planning to expand and beautify the city. They store information about colonial and modern history, proving helpful for students and researchers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr N K Srivasatava, a history teacher at the Purnea University, appreciated the DM for showing interest in rejuvenating the record room. He said that the documents could give immense ideas to officials planning to expand and beautify the city. They store information about colonial and modern history, proving helpful for students and researchers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling strenuous efforts of late researcher and eminent history professor Dr Rameshwar Prasad who did a lot in subject-wise categorisation during his foundation date research, Srivasatava said, “Purnea’s record room proved to be immensely helpful in ascertaining the date and year of Purnea’s foundation day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling strenuous efforts of late researcher and eminent history professor Dr Rameshwar Prasad who did a lot in subject-wise categorisation during his foundation date research, Srivasatava said, “Purnea’s record room proved to be immensely helpful in ascertaining the date and year of Purnea’s foundation day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The WB team termed the colonial documents as ‘exceptional’ and ‘priceless’ for researchers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The WB team termed the colonial documents as ‘exceptional’ and ‘priceless’ for researchers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, the Britishers set up the record rooms near district collector’s office to store documents related to land, taxes and administration and to ensure regular and safe maintenance of all official records for effective administration, legal and revenue purposes. The team also visited the DM’s court, district control room, and pond in the collectorate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the Britishers set up the record rooms near district collector’s office to store documents related to land, taxes and administration and to ensure regular and safe maintenance of all official records for effective administration, legal and revenue purposes. The team also visited the DM’s court, district control room, and pond in the collectorate. {{/usCountry}}

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The WB team’s visit on Tuesday preceded the first Cabinet meeting of the Samrat Choudhary government on Wednesday. The Bihar government approved development of 11 Greenfield Satellite Townships including Purnea and imposed a ban on land sale, transfer, development and building construction in specific zones until the master plan is finalised.

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