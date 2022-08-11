World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed

Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre (ECCC), run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate ‘World Elephant Day’ there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday.

During her visit, the television and movie star engaged in various activities and got an insight into the care provided to elephants rescued from abusive work conditions.

Winget, a known face for her work in Hindi television, has claimed to be an avid animal lover since childhood and had vociferously advocated for the rights of animals such as stray dogs.

Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world’s declining elephant population. In her pursuit to contribute to the fight to conserve Asian elephants, Winget made the journey from Mumbai to Mathura to spend a few days volunteering at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre.

On her first day at the centre, Winget heard the heart-breaking stories of the elephants in the care of the NGO, rescued from decades of mistreatment and cruelty, leaving them physically and mentally scarred.

Once she familiarised herself with the unique needs of such injured, sick, or disabled elephants, Winget spent the day contributing to the care and management of the elephants. She assisted in chopping fruits and vegetables which were distributed to the resident elephants to give them their daily dose of nutrition. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.

Her visit also entailed a closer understanding of the work conducted at the Wildlife SOS treatment unit where she observed the NGO’s veterinarians providing treatment and foot care to the elephants. She even got a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art facilities available to treat any elephant in distress.

The highlight of the actress’s trip was observing elephants on their afternoon walk. Wildlife SOS aims to create an environment as close to the elephants’ natural habitat. An elephant can stomp across vast fields during these walks and tap into its wild instincts. The walk left a deep impact on Winget who took to her Instagram account to share her volunteering experience, encouraging her fans to speak up and join the cause.

Winget said, “I have been following the extensive and dedicated work of the Wildlife SOS team for a long time and have always longed to have closer access not just to the animals they save and work for, but to the team and everything that goes on here. Elephants are magnificent and yet the gentlest of creatures and to be in such close company is awe-inspiring, to say the least.

“We have all heard renditions of torture and pain they have suffered and the damage and destruction we sometimes carelessly hold them accountable for, but seeing and understanding this from their point of view is eye-opening for me. I owe it to a place of influence I am blessed with, to shine a light on the subject and do all I can to help the cause,” Winget wrote.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS said, “It is amazing to see a distinguished actress like Jennifer Winget take a stand for Asian elephants and help spread awareness about their plight in India.”

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary Wildlife SOS said, “Save The Elephant Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of elephants. We hope Jennifer’s visit will set an example for all and encourage more people to be active participants in the fight to save India’s elephants.”

In 2010, Wildlife SOS and the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department established the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura. Well equipped, the centre is currently providing care and treatment to nearly 30 rehabilitated elephants, rescued from extremely stressful conditions such as performing in circuses, giving tourist rides, begging on the streets and being used in wedding processions, etc.

