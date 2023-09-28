World Rabies Day: Street play educates children on stray dogs and rabies risks

LUCKNOW On the occasion of World Rabies Day (September 28), a coalition of animal welfare workers, veterinarians, NGO representatives, and other stakeholders engaged in street plays spanning two days to disseminate crucial information about rabies. This effort comes in response to the alarming statistic of approximately 55,000 rabies-related deaths occurring annually in India.

Animal activists took to the streets at Mayawati Colony, Indira Nagar, kicking off the two-day ‘Nukkad Natak’ campaign on World Rabies Day to promote awareness about rabies prevention and the care of stray animals. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the World Health Organisation, India accounts for nearly 36% of global rabies fatalities. The Indian branch of Humane Society International, which also partners with Lucknow Municipal Corporation for the sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs, spearheaded the “nukkad natak” initiative. This innovative approach aimed to enlighten passersby and bystanders at two prominent locations that regularly attract crowds.

A gathering of over 30 individuals, primarily comprised of children, gathered to witness the street play titled ‘Shumbhu Nath Sab Janta Hai.’ The play centred on three young children breaking away from the conventional treatment of stray dogs by humans, emphasising compassion over irritation.

Dr Abhinav Verma, animal welfare officer at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, said, “By amalgamating entertainment and education, the street play left an indelible impression on onlookers, imparting knowledge and fostering positive behaviours aimed at mitigating the risk of rabies.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a similar vein, Dr Sanjay Ahir, senior manager of the Street Dog Program at HSI/India, said, “In Lucknow, we are committed to creating a safer environment for both dogs and our communities. This World Rabies Day, we have added a creative twist through skits to raise awareness, striving for the holistic well-being of humans and dogs -- one act at a time.”

Since initiating operations in Lucknow in 2019, the Street Dog Program, closely followed by the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, has successfully sterilised and vaccinated more than 66,000 street dogs. Additionally, it has been instrumental in educating communities about rabies prevention and various other dog-related health concerns.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!