Writ of habeas corpus can’t be issued to trace missing persons: Orissa HC

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa high court has ruled that the writ of habeas corpus cannot be issued to trace ‘missing persons’ and proving ‘illegal detention’ is a pre-condition. The petitioner approached the Orissa high court to seek orders to trace his daughter who went missing last year and produce her before the court (File Photo)

Refusing to grant relief to a petitioner who filed the habeas corpus plea to trace her missing daughter, the division bench of justices Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Sibo Sankar Mishra said the writ of habeas corpus cannot be issued in a casual and routine manner.

“Though it is a writ of right, it is not a writ of course. The writ of habeas corpus is festinum remedium and power can be exercised in clear case. Illegal confinement is a pre-condition to issue a writ of habeas corpus,” the high court said.

The petitioner approached the high court to seek orders to trace his daughter who went missing last year and produce her before the court.

The court said issuance of writ of habeas corpus was not maintainable since this was a case of a ‘missing person’.

“No material was produced to show that the daughter of the petitioner has been illegally detained by anyone. It is needless to say that the court has to be satisfied about the factum of ‘illegal detention’ before it proceeds to entertain a petition seeking issuance of the writ of habeas corpus,” the court said.

“The petitioner could not establish a prima facie case of ‘unlawful detention’ of his daughter by any particular person, rather it was submitted that his daughter has been missing.”