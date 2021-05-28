Home / Cities / Others / Yaas effect: Pleasant weather, cool breeze in Prayagraj
Yaas effect: Pleasant weather, cool breeze in Prayagraj

: A week after witnessing moderate to heavy showers because of tropical cyclone Tauktae, Sangam city witnessed overcast conditions and slight drizzle on Thursday, this time because of tropical cyclone Yaas which originated in the Bay of Bengal
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:14 AM IST
A heavy cloud cover brought down the mercury making the weather pleasant for the whole day. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 29.8 degree Celsius, over six degrees less than Wednesday, which recorded the maximum of 35.6 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature too came down but just by a degree as compared to Wednesday's temperature which was 26.4 degrees.

A heavy cloud cover brought down the mercury making the weather pleasant for the whole day. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 29.8 degree Celsius, over six degrees less than Wednesday, which recorded the maximum of 35.6 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature too came down but just by a degree as compared to Wednesday’s temperature which was 26.4 degrees.

On Thursday it was 25.1 degrees Celsius.

Prof HN Mishra, emeritus professor at AU’s department of Geography said, “The change in weather is because of the cyclone Yaas and this would continue for next 24 hours. The city would again witness clear weather from Saturday onwards”.

